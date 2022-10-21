Home Sports S12 Knockout today’s schedule live broadcast time October 21st League of Legends 2022 Global Finals Top 8 schedule-Minnan Network
S12 Knockout today's schedule live broadcast time October 21st League of Legends 2022 Global Finals Top 8 schedule

S12 Knockout today's schedule live broadcast time October 21st League of Legends 2022 Global Finals Top 8 schedule

The 2022 League of Legends S12 Global Finals knockout round will be held tomorrow (October 21). The following editor brings the live broadcast time of the 2022 League of Legends S12 Global Finals on October 21.

2022 League of Legends S12 Global Finals Knockout Schedule live broadcast time (October 21)

October 21 at 5:00, RGE vs JDG

The knockout stage will be a best-of-five, single-elimination format.

League of Legends 2022 World Finals Top 8 Schedule

October 21 at 5:00, JDG vs RGE

October 22 at 5:00, T1 vs RNG

GEN vs DK on October 23rd at 5pm

October 24 at 5:00, DRX vs EDG

The above is the schedule of the 2022 League of Legends S12 Global Finals on October 21 and the complete schedule of the top 8.

