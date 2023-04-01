Sudani Net:

From the severity of how they underestimated you.. they mobilized for you every degenerate and overthrown, and what the seven ate.. they claimed that they were fixing you – you read and dismantled you – but they made you scattered for nothing..

The hall scene at that time was surreal, funny, weeping, and absurd to the fullest extent!! Do you see how many great commanders in the armed forces had tears in their eyes that day and said, “I wish I had died before this and was forgotten?”

Those who fought in the jungles of the south for Khartoum to sleep safe and secure, and here they see the armies of the raging invaders carried on the backs of activists and embassies, occupying the platforms of the palace, and taking the lead in Muqrin al-Nelain.

Sorry, army

After a hundred years of blood, sacrifices and martyrs who perfumed the land of this country with their blood; At the end of time, the horrible Hicks Pasha, Kitchener, Gordon, and Governor-General Volcker came to ascend the corpse of the nation. Only Godfrey was absent from the stage, busy eating luqaimat and drinking abri in tea-bags, and had it not been for the kindness of God in the accident the day before yesterday, he would have become the second American ambassador to be killed in Khartoum!

These new redheads came to the theater as authors, directors, and lecturers. Imagine.. that the army whose leaders contributed to the establishment of all the armies of the Arab region and who were and still are professors in the faculties of the Arab armies did not find among them anyone suitable to reform it except those who were red-handed and those who followed them without patriotism or benevolence.. if only they had seen the new army structures formulated by great commanders They are still in service, they would know something about those experiences that the army abounds in, and why they originally needed this howl they gathered to do what they did.

Sorry, army

Because of the severity of their mockery of you, they mobilized all your enemies inside and outside to reform you.. All those who were against the army and worked in the security arrangements in Naivasha and their positions were against the army along the line were there in the Friendship Hall. I knew two, Simon Yazigi and Chris Folkham and the rest must be like them. You see who brought them in the alleys of Naivasha to play the same role, which is to weaken and dismantle the army.

Sorry, army

They said that the task of security and military reform is not a political activity (Al-Shafi’ Khadr, Al-Rasheed Saeed Walid Hamid, and Abdullah Suleiman were there on the list, and of course these are graduates of Sandhurst Military College in England!!) Add to them three hundred unemployed, experienced and talented activists, mobilize them in the Friendship Hall for you on that day Among them are twenty-three pensioners and experts that no one has ever heard of.

“The security and military reform process is an integral part of the comprehensive political, economic, partisan and institutional reform of the Sudanese state,” said the official spokesman for the operation in Al-Numalia, Khaled Salik. And my friend Muhammad Othman Ibrahim said that there is no dissolution of his speech (the unemployed have four years of age. They do not have an organizational structure for their parties, no governing constitution, no organizational regulations, no president, no secretary, no treasurer, no leadership, and yet they hold workshops to organize the rule of the whole of Sudan and all its military and civil institutions! Ok, first thing. Do workshops, organize yourselves.

Sorry, army

Most of those who mobilized and gathered to reform you did not read or write a single line about any army, and they do not have the slightest idea about establishing armies, dismantling them or reforming them, they did not attend a single training course on any military order, they do not know what the military doctrine is, they do not know the present or history of the Sudanese army and fill The streets chanted empty chants (We don’t have an army). These are the same people who mobilized there to reform the army. The scene was not diminished on that day except for the appearance of the Quonets, Dasis Man and the second group.. God honors the listeners..

O soul of my grandfather, your time is hazel.

Have you seen a great officer who graduated from the army academies or who has experience who participated in this farce? Everyone who respects himself and his history has refrained from participating in the farce despite the pressures and promises.. Dozens of leaders refused to be a dagger in the back of the army, even though they were dismissed and displaced from it. What men who do not bear a grudge against their army that raised them despite the injustice and unfairness of its leaders.

The strange thing is that the army leaders are the ones who lead him to the guillotine!!

Sorry, army

Do you know, army, what is the feeling of the people now? Here is what he feels.. For the first time, the people feel that they are an orphan at the banquets of harmony.. It was when things guide them and the homeland is surrounded by chaos, the people rush to the arms of the army, the singing of the army and heroism was in khaki. There is the army.. Our army is the army of our God.

Sorry, army

We civilians feel humiliated and young. What is the feeling of the great army officers? What is the feeling of those who are still proud of being graduates of the lions’ den?

What is the feeling of those who sacrificed their lives for the honor of the military and the homeland? Here comes those who spit on their history, insult them, and mock every value in which they believed and sacrificed their lives for it.

Now the same army (guardian of our money and blood) is incapable of protecting its lair itself.. incapable of defending its honor in the middle of Khartoum.. What sense of panic is this that the people are now experiencing?

Militias let loose and have fun, foreigners take over seminar platforms and roads, activists mess with the judiciary, the prosecution, and the law, and the army is their protector. Do you see who protects the army from the army commanders?!

Sorry, army

“Tomorrow, your leaders may be driven down with hoods, with their heads covered and their hearts full of air, to imprint on their framework deed of shame and to hand the country over to the unknown, while you look on… But it is okay for God’s destinies to pass.

Tomorrow will be born who wears full armor,

burns all over,

asks for revenge,

begot the truth,

From the edges of the impossible

Then the hand of shame remains drawn (with its five fingers)…on the humiliated foreheads!