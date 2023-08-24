The treacherous martyrdom of Major General “Yasser Fadlallah Al-Khader”, commander of the 16th Infantry Division “Nyala”, after he dug his own grave

Sudani Net:

The armed forces mourned the martyr of the homeland and duty, Major General “Yasser Fadlallah Al-Khader,” commander of the 16th Infantry Division, as “Nyala,” in a statement confirming that he was killed treacherously.

A video clip of Major General “Yasser” appeared two days ago, digging his grave with his own hand inside the walls of the division in Nyala, stressing that he preferred death in defense of land and honor, and recommended that he be buried in his grave that he dug with his hand if he passed away as a martyr.

Informed sources reported that the rebel Rapid Support militia had tried to buy him with money and offered him a huge sum of money so that he would join them or hand over the division to them, as happened in some locations, but his response to them was that it is not for sale and that the homeland is neither sold nor bought, and he promised them that he would fight them until he entered the grave. And he went to dig it with his hand inside the division and taught the Al Daglo militia a lesson that they will not forget in their attempt to attack the division in Nyala.

Below is the statement of the Armed Forces, in which the martyr Major General “Yasser Fadlallah” mourned:

General Command of the Armed Forces

Monday, August 21, 2023 AD

Hours: 2:50

Obituary and reckoning

(Among the believers are men who have been true to what they made a covenant with God for. Of them is he who has fulfilled his vow, and of them is he who is waiting. And they have not altered. Night (23).

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, members of the Command Authority and all employees of the Armed Forces, with God Almighty, mourns Major General Yasser Fadlallah Al-Khidr Al-Saim, Commander of the 16th Infantry Division, who was assassinated by treachery and betrayal today, Monday, August 21, 2023, in Nyala, while he was performing His sacred duty is to defend the homeland.

The deceased joined the Military College in the year 1989 AD among the officers of the batch (39) of the Military College, and since his graduation he worked in the Artillery Corps, traveling in its various units, as a teacher and commander of the Artillery Institute, along with a number of other formations and units of the Armed Forces, most notably the Officers Affairs Department. The White Nile Military Region, the Department of Land Operations, the Non-Commissioned Officers Institute and the most important leadership positions. Commander of the Non-Commissioned Officers Institute, Commander of the Civilian Protection Force in Darfur, and Commander of the 16th Infantry Division, Nyala. He also worked as a military attaché at the Sudanese Embassy in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The deceased was a unique example of military leadership and went on to set the finest examples of valor, courage and composure, leaving a lavish biography that will be passed on by generations through the ages.

My sincere condolences to his family and relatives, asking the Lord to bring him down to the homes of the friends, the martyrs, the righteous, and the good of those as a companion.

“We belong to God and to Him we shall return”

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces

