The "Armored" weapon in "Al-Shajara" repels a suicide attack by the militia and inflicts heavy losses on them in equipment and lives.

The "Armored" weapon in "Al-Shajara" repels a suicide attack by the militia and inflicts heavy losses on them in equipment and lives.

Sudanese Net:

This morning, Sunday, the rebel “Rapid Support” militia attempted to carry out a surprise attack on the “Armored Corps” in the “Al-Shajara” military area, south of Khartoum, with three armored vehicles.

The armed forces stationed in the “armored” corps were able to repel the militia attack and inflict great losses on them in lives and equipment, as they were able to receive (3) tanks, a combat vehicle equipped with (dual) cannons, and (3) box vehicles.

The “armed forces” are still combing the area around the armored vehicles, and pursuing those fleeing from the “Al Dagalo” militia.

It is noteworthy that this suicide attack by the rebel militia came after their military police forced the militia members to leave homes and markets and forced them to participate in this operation in search of victory to raise morale and strengthen their position on the field.

