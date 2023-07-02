IBM WebSphere Application Server: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

There is an IT Security Alert for IBM WebSphere Application Server. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 30th, 2023 to a vulnerability for IBM WebSphere Application Server that became known on June 1st, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products IBM Maximo Asset Management and IBM WebSphere Application Server are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin 7008459 (Status: 06/30/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for IBM WebSphere Application Server – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

IBM WebSphere Application Server Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

IBM WebSphere Application Server is a J2EE application server.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in IBM WebSphere Application Server to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-28867.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

IBM Maximo Asset Management 7.6.1.3 (cpe:/a:ibm:maximo_asset_management)

IBM WebSphere Application Server liberty 17.0.0.3 – 23.0.0.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:websphere_application_server)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin 7008459 vom 2023-06-30 (30.06.2023)

For more information, see:

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT Security Advisory for IBM WebSphere Application Server. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/01/2023 – Initial version

06/30/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

