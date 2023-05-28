Škoda Kamiq in commercial leasing: Top offer under 100 euros!

PR/Business Insider

Really cheap leasing offers have not existed for a long time. We owe that to factors like the chip shortage and inflation. All the more gratifying that there is a rare deal for less than 100.00 euros a month. Commercial customers can lease the Škoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 70kW Essence for just EUR 99.00 a month**. For that they get the 95 hp SUVthe one Top speed of up to 189 km/h offers. What you should know about the commercial leasing deal… and is it worth it?

Commercial leasing of the Škoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 70kW Essence: What you should know about the offer

We have the leasing offer for the Kamiq at savings new cara portal that collects and rates various deals*. As part of this deal, traders lease the affordable SUV through a term of 24 months at a annual mileage of 10,000 kilometers. Cost point: only 99.00 euros per month or a total of 2376.00 euros. However, there are also two one-time additional costs – one Deposit over 2000.00 euros as well as the deployment fee, which will be communicated upon request. Depending on the provider and manufacturer, this fee is usually around 1000.00 to 1200.00 euros. To illustrate this, we calculate in the following section a provision fee of over EUR 1200.00, but expressly point out that the actual amount may be higher or lower.

Is the commercial leasing offer for the Škoda Kamiq worth it?

With all ancillary costs, this deal costs a total of 5576.00 euros. Spread over the 24-month term, this results in the monthly effective rate over 232.33 euros. Given a List price over 20,479.00 euros can definitely be seen. The leasing and overall cost factors also speak in favor of this. These are two values ​​that help make leasing offers comparable. If they are around the value one, it is usually a good deal. Here is the Leasingfaktor 0,48during the total cost factor (which, in contrast to the leasing factor, also takes into account the one-off additional costs) is 1.13.

Although 1.13 is a little more than one, this trade deal could be worth it. Cheaper vehicles like the Kamiq in this configuration tend to have higher overall cost factors. In addition, we in our Leasing-Rechner no cheaper offer for the SUV could find.

The commercial leasing conditions for the Škoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 70kW Essence at a glance

If this offer sounds exciting, you can read a short one here overview of the Leasing conditions for the Kamiq* make:

Target group: commercial leasing Duration: 24 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 99,00 Euro special payment: one-off deposit of 2000.00 euros Deployment Fee: on request (probably under 1200.00 euros) Leasingfaktor: 0,48 Total cost factor: 1.13 (assuming a provision fee of more than 1200.00 euros) Delivery time: not specified (average delivery time 2023: about nine months)

What can the Škoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 70kW Essence do?

Despite its low price, the Škoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 70kW Essence* everything a driver could expect from an SUV: comfort, space, performance and appropriate equipment. We have listed the most important key data on the car from the deal here:

list price: 20.479,00 Euro Drive: R3 petrol engine with turbocharger and direct fuel injection Circuit: manually Perfomance: 95 PS Top speed: up to 189 km/h Fuel Consumption: 4.7 to 6.7 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 125 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Freely configurable, multifunction steering wheel, headlight assistant, lane departure warning system, rear parking sensors, air conditioning and more Color: Energy-Blau

**All prices are net prices

