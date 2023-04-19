Misleading climate promises: Providers crumble back

“Misleading environmental promises”: Now “Climatepartners” and “Myclimate” are rowing back Companies will soon no longer be able to label their products as «CO 2 -neutral» apply. Providers of climate certificates are doing away with the corresponding labels. The criticism: The advertising promises are non-transparent and misleading.

The imprint “climate neutral” should soon disappear from many food packaging. Symbolbild: Erwin Wodicka

From Tilsiter to gold bars to mobile phone subscriptions: These and many other products are now available in the “climate-neutral” version. The sustainability awareness of consumers is increasing – accordingly, more and more companies advertise with environmental promises.