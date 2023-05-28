Potato Lasagna with Minced Meat and Vegetables | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the sauce:

Clean the onions and the vegetables and cut into small cubes. Peel garlic and chop finely. Pluck the rosemary needles and thyme leaves from the stems and chop. Heat the olive oil in a high pan and first brown the minced meat all over. salt and pepper. Add onions and garlic and sauté a little. Roast the tomato paste as well.

Pour over the tomato passata and mix. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. After about 10 minutes add the vegetables. Stir the ragout from time to time so that nothing burns. The mass should have a creamy consistency at the end and not contain a lot of liquid.

Further ingredients:

While the sauce is simmering, peel the potatoes and cut into long, not too thick slices. Grate the cheese. Preheat the oven to 160 degrees and prepare a casserole dish.

First put 1 layer of minced meat and tomato ragout in the casserole dish and spread some cheese on top. Then place 1 layer of potatoes in the dish and press lightly into the ragout. Add more layers until all the ingredients are used and the mold is well filled. Finish with ragout and cheese. Cook the lasagna in the oven for 45 minutes.

serving:

Let the lasagne cool down a bit. Cut into portions, garnish each with a few basil leaves and grated parmesan cheese and drizzle with good olive oil.

Note: The specified quantity is also sufficient for 5 or 6 people with smaller portions.

Further information Casserole, Bolognese or meatballs: Minced meat is very versatile, but perishes quickly. Useful information and recipes. more See also STALKER2 Gets New Video Covering Russia's War and the Beginning of Adventure - STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Whether baked, roasted, boiled or pureed: Which variety is suitable for what? Tips and recipe ideas for the tuber. more