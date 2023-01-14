news-txt”>

The Ministry of Health has published the circular which incorporates the opinion of the CTS of the drug agency with Pfizer’s Cominarty vaccine against the Omicron Ba.4 and Ba.5 variants as a booster for children between 5 and 11 years old. The vaccine is recommended for the most fragile children but at the request of the parents it can be administered to all children in the age group. The AIFA Technical-Scientific Commission, in its session of 5 December 2022, accepting the opinion expressed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had already authorized the Original/Omicron BA.4-5 formulation (5/5 micrograms).

“The recommendation of the booster dose is extended to children in the 5-11 year age group (included), who present conditions of fragility such as to expose them to the development of more severe forms of SARS-CoV-2 infection” reads the circular . “Moreover – it is specified – taking into account the indication of use authorized by EMA and AIFA, this formulation may also be made available for the recall of children, in the 5-11 year age group (included), who do not present these conditions, at the request of the parent or whoever has parental authority”.

In the population aged 60-79 for those not vaccinated against Covid, the mortality rate is three times higher than those vaccinated with boosters and four times higher than those vaccinated with the fourth dose for less than 120 days. Mortality in the over 80s (data from 11/18/2022 to 12/18/2022) is almost six times higher than in those vaccinated with an additional dose/booster, and respectively ten times and almost five and a half times higher than those vaccinated with second booster dose for less than 120 days and for more than 120 days. This is indicated by the extended report from the ISS with updated data on the effectiveness of the vaccine.