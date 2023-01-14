Home News Former Bolsonaro minister arrested for attempted coup
News

Former Bolsonaro minister arrested for attempted coup

by admin
Former Bolsonaro minister arrested for attempted coup

The former minister had taken over as Brasilia’s Security Secretary on January 2, after leaving the Ministry of Justice, and was on vacation when the attack took place.

The Federal Police arrested this Saturday in Brasilia Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice in the ultra-right government Jair Bolsonaro. The arrest was ordered within the framework of the investigation by the Coup attempt on January 8 against President Lula da Silva, official sources reported.

The former minister was detained by the authorities at the Brasilia international airport upon disembarking from Miami, according to his lawyers. Torres was the Secretary of Security of the Federal District of Brasilia when radical Bolsonaristas invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidency, last Sunday.

The former minister was dismissed from his position as a result of the assault and was on vacation in the United States, a country to which he left on January 7, five days after assuming his new role and one before the assault. He returned to Brazil a day after the current Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, said that they would activate international cooperation mechanisms if he did not return voluntarily.

Jair Bolsonaro in the crosshairs

Torres is being investigated for alleged “intentional collusion” with those who attacked the heart of the country’s democratic institutions. The Federal Police explained in a brief statement that the detainee “will remain at the disposal of justice” and that “the investigations continue in secret.” The judge who signed the arrest warrant, Alexandre de Moraes, also authorized include Bolsonaro in the investigations who are looking for the instigators and masterminds of the attack.

See also  transport, more connections in the Belluno area in view of the Olympics

The Prosecutor’s Office based its request against the former president on the statements made by the far-right leader in a video posted on social networks, where Bolsonaro questioned the October electoral result. Published on January 10, and deleted on January 11, the Prosecutor’s Office said, the video is a piece that even days after the attacks proves a connection to the facts.

Let us remember that on January 8, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters, dissatisfied with Lula’s victory, invaded and looted the headquarters of the Presidency, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

You may also like

[VIDEO] They found this little girl walking alone...

Short Stories from Colombia: Intermediate “Voluntariado en Colombia”...

“Vamos a la Hípica” celebrates 30 uninterrupted years...

Episode 317 – Costa Rica: Why Visit It...

Cambodia forecasts 4.6 mln air passengers in 2023...

Wang Sicong’s beating incident was later revealed to...

59,938 COVID-19 related deaths reported at Chinese hospitals...

They make known the commemorative activities of the...

45 minutes: MOP refutes criticism and provides details...

In Chad, the head of the military junta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy