UDINE. A joint action, promoted by the ultras of the Curva Nord, exploiting the dissemination power of social networks. It went to involve organized fans, with representations from the AUC and the autonomous clubs of Guca.

Summing up, more than a hundred supporters who on the morning of Saturday 14 January wanted to show their support for Andrea Sottil’s team by participating in the pre-match finishing-up for the bianconeri.

The supporters of Zebretta sang, responding to a call circulated, in the past few hours, on the web, via chat. «We want this victory – we could read in the video used as an invitation –, let’s start running again, all together».

Team, on the pitch, fans in the stands. And close to the Bruseschi training fields, where the Friulian “aficionados” have gathered to push their favorites to victory in the match against Bologna.

The operation got underway at around 11.15, with the general meeting, even if the “contact” with the team actually took place an hour later.

Almost everyone was present, to take the place of every portion of the black and white population. As if to say: here we are, we believe in each of you. In Beto, in the faithful captain Pereyra, in mister Sottil or in the “diez” Deulofeu. Specifically, they are the most acclaimed, the main protagonists of the Friulian choirs.

However, there was no lack of praise addressed to the rest of the comrades: because each of them is considered indispensable from the square to regain victory, to resume the journey towards the European zone.

Coach and players, for their part, have shown their gratitude by meeting ultras and the like. With the blanket that now separates team and fans lifted for a few moments, the latter were able to catch convinced looks, unprecedented smiles on the faces of those boys, of those men who represent them every Sunday.

Including this: against Bologna, therefore, in Friuli, the singing wave of Juventus fans will continue. Which, for the occasion, will be well over a hundred: twenty thousand, more or less, all to push Udinese, the Curve and the Tribune almost completely sold out. «Friulani – continues the video of the choral initiative that took place yesterday – we are close to the boys».

Then it will be up to them, the boys on the pitch, to win the three points. So as to be able to thank – and repay – their people for the assiduous, undying support shown towards them.