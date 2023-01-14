Home News In Chad, the head of the military junta received in audience the septuagenarian “orphans” of his late father
In Chad, the head of the military junta received in audience the septuagenarian "orphans" of his late father

In Chad, the head of the military junta received in audience the septuagenarian “orphans” of his late father

The President of the Transitional Military Council (PCMT), General Mahamat Idris Déby received in audience this Wednesday, June 22, a delegation from the so-called platform “All for peace in Chad” made up essentially of the former gurus of Marshal Idriss Déby who have become “orphans” since his death.

The delegation was led by its president Dr Nouradine Delwa Kassiré Coumakoye.

The consolidation of peace and the holding of the next dialogue said “national and inclusive” constituted the main part of the discussions according to the website of the Pink Palace. For two hours, the delegation of the platform “All for peace in Chad” gave an update to the PCMT on the steps taken over the past 6 months with civil society actors and those of the political opposition with a view to consolidating peace. According to the head of the delegation, all Chadians are for social peace.

Dr. Nouradine Delwa Kassiré Coumakoye and the accompanying delegation are satisfied with the exchanges but also admiring the momentum instilled by the Head of the junta on the issue of peace and stability in the country, specifies the site of the Pink Palace.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of Communication, Government Spokesman, Abderaman Koulamallah and close collaborators of the PCMT.

