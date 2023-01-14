China Business News (Reporter Bai Zhongxia) On the afternoon of January 13, the first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC held its second plenary session. The 10 participants made speeches at the conference focusing on comprehensively improving the level of opening up, promoting energy green and low-carbon transformation, making the county economy bigger and stronger, promoting the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, and strengthening cultural self-confidence.

Xu Xinrong, Zhang Guangzhi, Li Xingwang, Wei Zengjun, Yang Guanjun, Wang Weihua, Liu Kuanren, Wang Erhu, Zhang Xiaoguang, Sun Ke, Fan Jiulun, Li Zhongmin, Gao Ling, Xue Zhanhai and Wang Gang attended the meeting. Li Xingwang presided over the meeting.

Provincial Party Secretary Zhao Yide, Provincial Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Acting Governor Zhao Gang, Provincial Party Standing Committee Members Wang Xiao, Wang Xingning, Fang Hongwei, Guo Yonghong, Liu Qiang, Hao Huijie, Wang Lin, Deputy Governor Fang Guanghua, Xu Datong, Ye Niuping, Dai Binbin arrived Comments and suggestions will be heard. The responsible comrades of the provincial party committee, provincial state organs and related departments attended the meeting and listened to the speeches of the meeting.

Member Cui Bin, on behalf of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Democratic Revolutionary Committee, presented the topic “Strengthening the Construction of Innovative Ecology and Promoting the High-quality Development of the Province”, and Member Zhang Tao, on behalf of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the China Democratic League, presented the title “Clarifying the Development Position of Shaanxi in the Urban Agglomeration of the Guanzhong Plain to Promote Development and Opening-up in an All-round Way” On behalf of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association, member Yang Miao gave the title of “Actively Promoting Energy Green and Low-Carbon Transformation and Deeply Planting the Foundation of High-quality Economic Development in Our Province”. Desertification Control in the Yellow River Basin and Vigorously Promoting the Construction of Beautiful Shaanxi”. On behalf of the Shaanxi Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, the committee member gave the title “Focus on the Concerns of Private Enterprises and Continuously Optimizing the Business Environment”. Member Liu Bin, on behalf of the Economic Committee of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, gave the title “Vigorously Promoting the Digital Transformation of the Manufacturing Industry and Boosting the High-quality Development of Shaanxi’s Economy”. Zhang Lin On behalf of the Shaanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the title was “Strengthening Cultural Confidence and Self-improvement to Create New Brilliance for Shaanxi Literature and Art in the New Era”. Member Liu Rongxian, on behalf of the Baoji Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, gave the title “Promoting the high-quality development of the equipment manufacturing industry and contributing to the construction of a manufacturing power in Shaanxi” “, member Yang Guangyuan, on behalf of the Yan’an Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, gave speeches at the meeting with the title “Keep in mind Yin Yin’s entrustment and work hard to promote the high-quality development of Yan’an old revolutionary base areas”.

How to promote the high-quality development of Shaanxi is the focus of everyone’s attention. Focusing on “promoting the transformation of the county economy from a ‘worker economy’ to an ‘entrepreneurial economy'”, Chen Yuling believes that new agricultural management entities in the county should be actively cultivated, and migrant workers should be guided to take the path of agricultural industrialization, new industrialization, and the development of modern agriculture and modern service industries. road; support the land transfer in characteristic agricultural counties, the large-scale development of characteristic farming and breeding industries, the development of deep processing projects, superior agricultural product brands, etc. From the perspective of optimizing the business environment, Commissioner Wu Tie suggested innovating the government-enterprise interaction mechanism and encouraging entrepreneurs to participate in the formulation of enterprise-related policies; opening supervision and reporting channels on government portals, physical government affairs halls and other online and offline media to accept entrepreneurs and the public Supervise the implementation of enterprise-related policies. Member Liu Bin suggested selecting a group of leading manufacturing companies with innovation and development potential, digging out a group of typical digital transformation scenarios that are modular, implementable, easy to promote and have strong driving significance, and concentrate on building a benchmark for the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry in our province. , leading the active transformation of enterprises in the entire manufacturing industry.

Cultural construction is also a topic that everyone focuses on and discusses. Member Zhang Lin suggested that we should strengthen the construction of Shaanxi’s characteristic cultural brands, promote the digitization and industrialization of major cultural achievements, develop digital publishing, new media and other emerging cultural formats, and cultivate new cultural enterprises and cultural consumption models. Committee member Yang Guangyuan proposed to strengthen the protection and utilization of key cultural relics such as Pagoda Mountain and the old revolutionary site, make full use of modern scientific and technological means, focus on improving the effect of audience interaction and participation, and make revolutionary cultural relics come alive; integrate research forces such as revolutionary memorial sites, party history, and Yan’an spirit, Excavate the history of the Party during the Yan’an period and the rich connotation and value of the times of the Yan’an spirit, and create a national first-class demonstration zone for the protection and utilization of national cultural relics of revolutionary cultural relics.

At the meeting, Guo Yonghong made a statement about personnel arrangements.

