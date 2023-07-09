Home » Study Finds Insufficient Intake of Key Foods Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases
Study Finds Insufficient Intake of Key Foods Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

A recent study conducted by researchers at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences has found that neglecting to consume six key foods together significantly raises the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes. The study, carried out at the Population Research Health Institute (PHRI), emphasizes the importance of including fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish, and whole-grain dairy products in one’s diet to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The researchers discovered that maintaining a healthy diet can be achieved in various ways, including incorporating moderate amounts of whole grains or unprocessed meats. The PURE Healthy Diet Score, developed by the research team, recommends an average daily intake of two to three servings of fruits, two to three portions of vegetables, one portion of legumes, and two portions of fish. It also suggests three to four weekly servings of nuts and two to three weekly portions of dairy products. Additionally, whole grains or unprocessed red meat/poultry can be substituted in one daily serving.

While much research has focused on Western countries and diets combining unhealthy, ultra-processed foods with nutrient-dense options, this study took a global perspective. The World Health Organization estimates that cardiovascular events accounted for 32% of all global deaths in 2019, totaling nearly 18 million people. Shockingly, 85% of these deaths were attributed to heart attacks and strokes.

To gather data for their analysis, PHRI researchers and their collaborators examined information from multiple studies, encompassing 245,000 individuals across 80 countries. Their findings were published in the prestigious European Heart Journal. Importantly, the study specifically focused on the impact of consuming protective or natural foods.

Lead author Andrew Mente, from McMaster’s Department of Health Research, emphasized the importance of moderation in consuming natural foods. He stated, “There is a recent increased attention to increased consumption of protective foods for disease prevention. Outside of large amounts of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, researchers have shown that moderation is key in consuming natural foods.” Mente further stressed that consuming moderate amounts of fish and whole dairy products has been associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality. The study also highlighted that similar health benefits can be achieved through moderate consumption of unrefined whole grains and unprocessed meats.

This groundbreaking research underscores the significance of a balanced diet in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Incorporating the six key foods mentioned can have a substantial impact on overall health and well-being, aiding in the prevention of heart attacks and strokes.

