Muslim League (N) should have taken the Dubai meeting in confidence, Maulana Fazlur Rehman

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the Muslim League-N should have taken the PDM parties into confidence regarding the Dubai meeting.

Web Desk: Talking to senior journalists, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there is a question in PDM as to why PML-N has not taken the alliance parties into confidence regarding the Dubai meeting.

He said that the Dubai talks were not sudden but planned, so everyone should have been taken into confidence.

The senior politician said that PPP is not a part of PDM and therefore cannot ask him about the Dubai talks.

Regarding the future of PDM, he said that PDM was a movement which is no longer needed.

Regarding the economic situation, he said that economic improvement has started, friendly countries are taking the first step by helping, the second step will be investment.

Criticizing the Chairman PTI, he said that Chairman PTI is also insulting America and it is getting help from him. It is strange that the international community which insults the Holy Quran is the same Chairman PTI. It also supports

