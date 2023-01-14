know each other

Title: “To Where the Wind Is”

Director: Ding Ziguang

Screenwriter: Shui Qianmo, Wang Xiongcheng

Cast: Liu Yifei, Li Xian, Hu Bingqing, Niu Junfeng, Wu Yanshu, Fan Shuaiqi, Tu Songyan, Wu Qian, Zeng Shunxi

Genre: Drama, Romance

Number of episodes: 40 episodes

The plot tells the story of the hotel manager Xu Hongdou (played by Liu Yifei) who was originally working hard in Beijing and only wanted to seek promotion, but her best friend Chen Nanxing (played by Wu Qian) who worked hard with her suddenly died of cancer, making her change her mind from being busy and losing her life Get out of the state of quality and go to Yunnan, where my girlfriends want to go. After living in Yunnan for three months, she met a simple villager and local youth Xie Zhiyao (played by Li Xian). Xie Zhiyao tried his best to develop local tourism. The process of getting to know each other and falling in love…

Li Xian’s new play with Liu Yifei

be praised and kiss

In the past, Liu Yifei surprised the outside world with her fresh and ethereal little dragon girl in “The Legend of Condor Heroes”, and the original author Jin Yong was also fascinated by her beautiful costume, and Wang Yuyan, who played the elegant and refined role in “Tianlong Babu”, has the reputation of “Sister Fairy”. spread like wildfire. Stepping out of the comfort zone of ancient costume goddesses, Liu Yifei, who debuted for 20 years, acted in the modern drama “To a Windy Place” for the first time, and joined hands with “current boyfriend” Li Xian to compose an idyllic and rural love. The attitude has suffered a lot of criticism, but it also fits the heroine “Xu Hongdou” in the play who works hard day and night in Beijing. In terms of performance, Liu Yifei’s emotional drama of crying because her best friend died of cancer is natural and sincere. It’s moving, Sister Shenxian’s evaluation in the early stage of the broadcast is still good.

Actress Zhao Liying and Yang Mi, who are 85 flowers, are looking for the road of transformation. At the same time, Liu Yifei’s role in “To a Windy Place” is also regarded as the first step in the road of transformation. She changed clothes in the play The multiple sets of fashion are not rural and rustic as the outside world imagined at the beginning. Overall, they are very fashionable and good-looking. In the plot part, Xu Hongdou, played by Liu Yifei, was the hotel manager as the starting point. Wu Qian played the role of her best friend who died of cancer early. Xu Hongdou also re-examined her thoughts on life and became confused about the future because of the death of her friend. Then she remembered the two I once made a promise to go to Yunnan to play, so not long after my friend passed away, I resolutely resigned and went to the countryside. I decided to return to the basics to find myself. In the end, I was infected by the simple town atmosphere and found the courage to start again. It is quite inspirational.

“To a Windy Place” was jointly created by the director and screenwriter of “In the Name of Family”. Li Xian played the village grass “Xie Zhiyao”. The character in the play was a manager of a venture capital company in Beijing. Starting a business at home, he is not only handsome but also warm and kind, and the interaction with his grandma is even more loving. In the film, he worked hard in a big city without the slightest indifference of urbanites. He was very down-to-earth walking in the country alleys in flip flops. Li, who was outside the film, did indeed live in the country for a long time during filming. Deliberately living a simple and natural life is to get close to the character.

Xie Zhiyao’s eyes lit up as soon as he saw Xu Hongdou, and it was difficult to take his eyes off her from then on. He invited Xu Hongdou to use his past working experience in hotels to help local workers improve their service attitude, and Xu Hongdou was gradually attracted by Xie Zhiyao. Moved by his ideals and enthusiasm, the two worked hard and supported each other. The scene of Li Xian kissing Liu Yifei in the play was also hotly discussed by netizens as “a good meeting”. The CP chemical reaction with Liu Yifei made netizens say “the god of modern idol dramas is back” and “BG drama still has Li Xian”. #