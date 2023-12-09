Pesaro, goes up to the roof of the gym for fun and falls: 13-year-old serious

13-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Falling from School Gym Roof

In a shocking incident in Pesaro, a 13-year-old boy is now hospitalized in serious condition after falling from the roof of the gym at Marconi scientific high school. The boy, who had climbed onto the roof with some peers, fell from a height of 4 meters and is now being treated at the Torrette hospital in Ancona.

Reports indicate that the boy was walking on a Plexiglas porthole, which gave way under his weight, causing him to fall. The prognosis for his recovery is currently guarded.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with unauthorized access to restricted areas, especially for young individuals. The school and local authorities are likely to reinforce safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The community has come together to show support for the injured boy and his family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with him as he fights for his recovery.

