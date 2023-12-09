Carsten Aust with Vision Help for comprehensive help News Delmenhorst – News Delmenhorst Politics Current news on the Internet

With the Vision Help Care Foundation, Carsten Aust (founded an aid organization that takes care of the concerns and needs of people in need. Kindergartens, educational programs and medical care; these are some of the foundation’s projects. This also gives people from the slums a chance given a better quality of life.

VISION HELP INTERNATIONAL CARE FOUNDATION BY CARSTEN AUST ACTIVE IN MANY REGIONS

There are so many people in need in many regions of the world who need support. Luckily, there is Carsten Aust’s Vision Help Foundation, which sets up aid projects and gives help to those in need. Carsten Aust, together with his partners from Canada, has long been active in the Philippines and other regions with Vision Help International Care Foundation and supports wherever possible. Billions of people are affected by disasters and war. This affects regions both within Europe and outside of it. Carsten Aust’s team has set itself the goal of giving those in need a future and accompanying them out of the terrible circumstances. Carsten Aust’s projects include, among other things, immediate construction, reconstruction and hunger relief.

The people in the crisis regions are very grateful and are happy to accept the help from the Vision Help International Care Foundation. They look forward to fresh clothing, food and medical care. There is everything you absolutely need to make the difficult life situations better and to start a new life. It doesn’t matter where people come from or what gender they are. If you need help due to natural disasters or war, the Carsten Aust team is there. Both adults and teenagers, children and babies: The Vision Help Foundation tries to do justice to all people, to ensure better conditions and to give people a future.

EDUCATIONAL OFFERS FROM CARSTEN AUST

It is very important to implement various educational offers for children, young people and adults. After all, education is the be-all and end-all to get ahead in life. That’s why the Carsten Aust team relies on various educational opportunities in the slums of the Philippines, which receive strong financial support, especially from Canada, so that people in need also have a perspective. You can learn to write, read and count there. Some young people are even so good that they can go on to study. That’s a good sign that the Vision Help International Foundation is starting at exactly the right point.

The children in the slums can experience from an early age what it means to learn. They can go to kindergarten, learn how to work together and set the course for the future at a young age. They are prepared for school. When the children are older, they go to schools and are looked after by experienced teachers and learn all the important points. This is important everywhere in the world to get a good education. As Carsten Aust discovered, many of the adults in the slums are completely uneducated. They cannot count, write or read. And that’s the problem with it. Children from less educated sections of the population are usually also cut off from education. Luckily, the Vision Help International Foundation has the “Village of Hope” and “House of Hope” projects, where the little ones and young people are optimally accommodated and can learn.

House of Hope is intended for the youngest children aged 0 to 4 years. There the children are well looked after and treated properly. Many children are orphaned, come from poor households or were not recognized by their parents. That’s why the House of Hope is an ideal place to go for the little ones. There are loving employees in the facility who give the children the security they need. Children feel at home there and completely comfortable. Above all, they also receive food and medical care there. It is also very important to have a caregiver who is there for each child. Children ages 5 and up go to Village of Hope. The facility has a school for children where they can learn together. Above all, they also learn how to work together, which is so important for mastering everyday life. They will stay at the Village of Hope until they decide to pursue training or study. In order to simplify the whole thing and make it more pleasant, the House of Hope has now been combined with the Village of Hope.

There are also various learning programs for adults. Worth mentioning is the foundation’s literacy program. Thanks to the program, adults can learn to read and write over time. Thanks to Carsten Aust’s team, adults also get a good perspective. In addition to the literacy programs, there are also training courses in sewing and self-sufficiency. Courses are also offered on agriculture. During the courses, people are taught how to support themselves by growing vegetables. Carsten Aust’s Vision Help International Care Foundation has thought of everything.

MEDICAL CARE FOR THE POOREST

The Vision Help Care Foundation also offers optimal medical care for the poorest. This is the only way people have a chance of getting treatment. Unfortunately, medical care is well developed in various regions, but only for those who can afford it. This means that only the rich can benefit. The poorest among them often have no claim and have to see how their health improves. Aid organizations therefore offer their help to provide medical care to the poor in the slums. This applies to both children and adults.

Carsten Aust (with his team, for example, offers free medical care for little ones suffering from tuberculosis. In medical facilities there are also specialist staff who treat and care for people from the slums. This means that everyone, even in the poorest regions, can benefit from medical treatment. Anyone who has ever been to the slums knows that there is often an addiction problem in poor regions. Luckily, Carsten Aust and the Vision Help International Care Foundation have recognized it. There are real rehabilitation centers for addicts, to give them a perspective for the rest of their lives. Thanks to the Vision Help Foundation, we start where it is needed.

Company contact

Vision Help International Care Foundation

Carsten Aust

Dorfweg 2

27751 Delmenhorst

0063026717212

