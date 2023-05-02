Pflegetipp.de: How the innovative portal makes life easier for those in need of care and their relatives

With the PflegeBox, Pflegetipp.de offers a free supply of care aids for people with a care level.

The German portal pflegetipp.de, operated by Best Care GmbH from Düsseldorf under the direction of Managing Director David Constantin Rüther, offers people with a care level and their relatives a free and easy way to get high-quality care aids. The so-called care box is an innovative solution to improve the everyday life of those in need of care and carers and to make life easier for those affected.

The PflegeBox is an offer that is aimed at people with a recognized care level and guarantees a monthly supply of care aids worth up to 40 euros. The special highlight: The costs for the care box are borne by the responsible care insurance company, so that there are no additional costs for the recipient.

The innovative portal pflegetipp.de enables users to apply for their care box online with just a few clicks. The contents of the box can be individually tailored to the needs of the person in need of care. In this context, Best Care GmbH offers a wide range of care aids that can make everyday life easier for those in need of care and those caring for them. These include, for example, protective and hygiene items, care utensils and aids to facilitate mobility.

Managing Director David Constantin Rüther is satisfied with the positive response the portal has received so far: “Our mission is to make life easier for people in need of care and their families. We are pleased that the PflegeBox is so well received and that many people can be relieved as a result.”

The offer from pflegetipp.de is not only advantageous for the recipients of the care box, but also for the care insurance companies. The targeted supply of nursing aids can save costs, since more expensive emergency operations and follow-up treatments can be avoided. In addition, the offer contributes to increasing the quality of care in Germany and to sustainably improving the lives of those in need of care and their families.

Pflegetipp.de impressively shows how digital solutions can revolutionize the care of those in need of care and make everyday life easier for those affected and their relatives. The PflegeBox from Best Care GmbH is a prime example of how innovative ideas can contribute to successfully overcoming the challenges of demographic change and making care in Germany fit for the future.

