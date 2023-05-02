If you are currently looking for a new smartphone, you might be interested in what Lidl has to offer. A cheap Samsung smartphone with a large battery will be offered there next week.

Lidl sells Samsung cell phones for 119 euros

Only recently you were able to buy the Samsung Galaxy A04s from Aldi at a bargain price, now Lidl is following suit. Ab dem 8. May 2023 you can do that in the branches of Lidl Buy the Galaxy A04s for only 119 euros (look at Lidl). This is a local offer, which is only valid on site in the branches. The Samsung mobile phone is available directly at the checkout. Alternatively, you can buy the same cell phone with a case and screen protector from Lidl in the online shop for 129 euros (check it out at Lidl).

SAMSUNG »A047F« Galaxy A04s 32 GB Smartphone inkl. Cover u. Displayschutz The price may be higher now. Price as of 5/2/2023 12:22 p.m

As with Aldi, you can get one directly from Lidl SIM card with a credit of 10 euros. So you can unpack your Samsung cell phone and get started immediately after purchase. You don’t have to worry too much about the scope of delivery of the smartphone. Everything you need is included. Even the power supply is included with this model. But you should buy a case to protect the plastic case. So you have something of the cell phone for a long time (look at Amazon).

You need to know these Samsung tips when you buy a new cell phone:

Who is worth buying this Samsung cell phone for?

Basically for everyone who is looking for a solid entry-level smartphone with a long service life. The Galaxy A04s has a 6.5-inch display, is equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The Samsung cell phone scores particularly well with a good runtime, since a 5,000 mAh battery is installed. You also have the option of inserting two SIM cards and there are long software updates from the manufacturer. It’s a 4G smartphone, so you can’t connect to the 5G network. A good choice for the price.

