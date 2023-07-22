Pharmaceutical Company Accused of Deliberately Delaying Safer Drug for Profit Maximization: Internal Documents Reveal Controversial Tactics

Title: Pharmaceutical Company Accused of Delaying Safer Drug Development to Maximize Profits

Subtitle: Gilead’s questionable tactics under scrutiny as evidence suggests prioritizing patent extension over patient safety

In a startling revelation, pharmaceutical giant Gilead is facing allegations of intentionally impeding the development of a safer version of one of its drugs. Internal documents obtained by the New York Times indicate that the company may have put profits above patient well-being by delaying a new HIV drug that had the potential to be safer for patients. The motive behind this delay was to extend the patent life of the previous version of the drug, allowing Gilead to maintain its market dominance and maximize profits.

Gilead, one of the world‘s largest pharmaceutical companies, is accused of resorting to a long-standing industry practice of exploiting the US patent system to safeguard monopolies on highly profitable drugs. The company already had two successful HIV treatments based on a drug called tenofovir, one of which allegedly lost its patent protection in 2017, exposing it to potential competition from cheaper alternatives.

Internal memoranda discovered by lawyers representing affected patients in a lawsuit against Gilead indicate that the company halted research on an updated version of tenofovir in 2004. This updated version reportedly had the potential to be less harmful to patients’ kidneys and bones. Despite acknowledging potential benefits, company executives determined that introducing the new drug could jeopardize the sales of the existing patent-protected drug. Their strategy involved delaying the launch of the new drug until just before the expiration of existing patents, thereby extending the exclusivity period and ensuring continued high prices for Gilead’s tenofovir-based treatments.

The documents repeatedly referred to this approach as the “patent extension strategy.” By delaying the release of the new drug until 2015, Gilead aimed to prolong its patent exclusivity until at least 2031. This calculated move would enable the company to accrue billions in profits from tenofovir, keeping it commercially successful for decades. However, as a result, thousands of patients were allegedly exposed to kidney and bone problems, leading to multiple state and federal lawsuits against Gilead.

Responding to the accusations, Deborah Telman, executive vice president of Gilead, asserted that the company’s decisions have always prioritized safe and effective medication. Insisting that the decision to discontinue the drug’s development in 2004 was primarily driven by its efficacy, safety, and tolerability, Telman dismissed claims that it was based on a patent strategy.

The repercussions of Gilead’s delayed release of the new treatment are significant, as it currently holds a dominant share in the HIV treatment and prevention market. The list price of its newer drugs, comprising the updated tenofovir, is approximately $26,000 per year. In contrast, generic versions of Gilead’s earlier drug, such as Truvada, which have already lost their patent protection, are available for less than $400 per year.

As the legal battle unfolds, Gilead’s questionable tactics and prioritization of profits over patient safety are being scrutinized. The outcome of the lawsuits, which represent over 26,000 patients, will determine whether the company will be held accountable for allegedly unnecessary risks imposed on individuals who relied on Gilead’s older HIV drugs.

Overall, this revelation further highlights the ethical dilemmas faced by pharmaceutical companies in balancing financial interests with patient welfare, prompting a crucial examination of industry practices and regulations.