Women in pharmaceutical companies represent 44% of the total number of employees, but rise to 47% among the under 35s, and often have the role of managers. And 40% of the pharmaceutical sector’s turnover is produced by companies led by women entrepreneurs. Gender equality in Pharma is a consolidated reality and grew by 15% from 2016 to 2022. These are the numbers illustrated by Farmindustria at the conference entitled “For a demographic spring. Which policies for the birth rate”, which is taking place today in Rome.

In particular, in the Research and Development area, 53% of the total are women, a leadership achieved in the field thanks to merit and scientific skills that go hand in hand with the tenacity and ability to see, typical of the female universe. to the rest of the country, where female employment is sluggish and where management roles are almost always the prerogative of men. The reason is in the welfare model.

The one chosen by pharmaceutical companies includes measures for parenthood and work-life balance, especially for women. Social security and supplementary health care reach 100% of employees. For 73% there are forms of flexible hours, such as part-time and smart working. In many cases there are nurseries and other save-time services such as laundries, takeaways and shoe shops. Paid leave is 36% above the industry average for women and 31% for men.