Home Health Pharmacist tip: Be careful with sugar in medicines
Health

Pharmacist tip: Be careful with sugar in medicines

by admin
Pharmacist tip: Be careful with sugar in medicines

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Some medicines contain sugar. Especially when taking juices and syrups, tea granules or lozenges it may be necessary to Keep a close eye on blood sugaradvises Pharmacist Catharina Dhonau from Merxheim im Pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Counselor”. Because it often hides sweets.

After all, the amount of sugar in most medicines is very small. If it is included, sugar is listed under the other ingredients in the Instructions for use. But here you have to recognize him – because that’s where he is technical termsuch as lactose (milk sugar), sucrose (cane sugar) or maltose (malt sugar). “What most sugars have in common is the final syllable -ose”summarizes pharmacist Catharina Dhonau.

Be careful with juices and syrups, which usually contain a lot of sugar. Then can drops be a suitable substitute. “If you are taking a syrup or juice anyway, you should take your Physician find out whether you need to check your blood sugar level more frequently”said Dhonau.

Sugar is also often hidden in tea granules or lozenges. There are also alternatives here: sugar-free lozenges or conventional Teabag.

This report is only free for publication with a reference to the source. The pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Ratgeber” 04/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies. There is much more interesting health news at as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

Press contact:

Julie von Wangenheim, Head of Corporate Communications
Katharina Neff-Neudert, PR Manager
Tel.: 089/744 33-360
E-Mail: [email protected]
www.wortundbildverlag.de

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

See also  Acute myocardial infarction: what it is and what are the possible causes. When curing with the stent

You may also like

Usa, Supreme Court confirms the yes to the...

Pancreatic cancer, drug combination would enhance chemo –...

How to get rid of the belly with...

Bake Frankfurter Kranz with brittle and vanilla cream

MotoGP Austin Libere2: Martin ahead of Bagnaia

Electricity Mix Dashboard | > – >

Tuscan soup: the true traditional recipe that protects...

The evolution of the OSS is fundamental and...

Covid: Iss, incidence stable at 37. Slight drop...

What can ground ivy extracts do in Gallith?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy