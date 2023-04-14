Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Some medicines contain sugar. Especially when taking juices and syrups, tea granules or lozenges it may be necessary to Keep a close eye on blood sugaradvises Pharmacist Catharina Dhonau from Merxheim im Pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Counselor”. Because it often hides sweets.

After all, the amount of sugar in most medicines is very small. If it is included, sugar is listed under the other ingredients in the Instructions for use. But here you have to recognize him – because that’s where he is technical termsuch as lactose (milk sugar), sucrose (cane sugar) or maltose (malt sugar). “What most sugars have in common is the final syllable -ose”summarizes pharmacist Catharina Dhonau.

Be careful with juices and syrups, which usually contain a lot of sugar. Then can drops be a suitable substitute. “If you are taking a syrup or juice anyway, you should take your Physician find out whether you need to check your blood sugar level more frequently”said Dhonau.

Sugar is also often hidden in tea granules or lozenges. There are also alternatives here: sugar-free lozenges or conventional Teabag.

