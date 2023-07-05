Pharmacy safety without compromise – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Why burglary protection is necessary and how pharmacy insurance can help

Pharmacies are attractive targets for burglars due to their ground-level location, central location and automatic doors that are often easy to breach. The threat of burglary in pharmacies is ever-present as they are often left abandoned overnight and contain valuable items such as cash, BtM cabinets, high quality cosmetics and OTC items that are extremely tempting to thieves. To counteract this risk, effective burglary protection is essential.

A successful burglary can not only result in significant financial losses, but also shake customer confidence in the pharmacy. In order to ensure the security of pharmacies, pharmacy operators should therefore take proactive measures to prevent burglaries or at least make them more difficult.

This includes the installation of state-of-the-art security systems such as alarm systems, video surveillance systems and access controls. These measures help to deter potential burglars and, in the event of a break-in, to trigger an alarm early so that security forces or the police can react quickly.

In addition, the right insurance cover is of great importance to cover the financial consequences of a burglary. Pharmacy insurance with the “best performance guarantee” offers optimal protection for pharmacy operators. In the event of a burglary, this insurance guarantees that the policyholder will receive the best possible service available on the market at the time of the damage.

Thanks to the “best performance guarantee”, the pharmacy insurance is always up-to-date and takes into account all coverage extensions offered on the German market at the time of the damage. As a result, pharmacy operators can be sure that they always enjoy the most comprehensive protection and that their individual needs are met.

The combination of effective burglary protection measures and high-performance pharmacy insurance is crucial to increasing the security and protection of pharmacies. Pharmacy operators should consider the safety of their facilities a top priority to protect both their employees and their valuable resources.

When it comes to pharmacy safety, you can’t make any compromises. Investments in high-quality security systems and reliable pharmacy insurance are long-term strategies to minimize the risk of burglaries and to ensure the best possible protection in an emergency.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

company contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20

Press contact

Press contact

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-10

0721-16 10 66-20

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

