PHARMACY TOUR: Three power events with 5,000 guests until the summer break

Berlin – Almost fully booked: The APOTHEKENTOUR powered by APOTHEKE ADHOC & PTA IN LOVE spurts into the summer break. More than 4,700 pharmacists, PTA and PKA have already registered for the events in Munich, Stuttgart and Hamburg – only a few places are still available.

Great response for the APOTHEKENTOUR – around 4,800 visitors have already been inspired by the pharmaceutical event series of the year at the previous tour locations in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hanover and Rostock. The tour recorded almost as many registrations for the next three locations, and the trend is increasing every hour. However, the event does not only shine with its number of registrations; the average length of stay of the guests of around four hours also speaks for the content-rich and eventful character of the format.

“We are overwhelmed by the response and momentum in only the second year of this tour. The feedback from guests is extremely positive. We are glad that the appreciation that we want to show the pharmacy teams together with our more than 30 strong tour partners is just as well received. Even if we are touring in Vienna until the beginning of November, we are already planning the 2024 tour and are constantly developing the concept,” says Thomas Bellartz, Managing Director of the organizing EL PATO Medien GmbH. He expects the 2023 tour to attract more than twice as many guests as in the premiere year.

Imparting knowledge, promoting the exchange between pharmacy teams and pharmaceutical manufacturers while still remaining personal and approachable – this is what the APOTHEKENTOUR has made its program a priority. In 120 lectures and panels per location, visitors will be updated on exciting and current topics in the pharmacy market. The crisp character of the short presentations and the opportunity to get in touch with the speakers and exhibitors afterwards is particularly attractive for many.

In addition to the highlights in terms of content, the event series offers its visitors a feel-good program that is impressive: all-round culinary catering, great hands-on activities, plenty of opportunity for shared memories with colleagues from the pharmacy and a goodie bag weighing 3.5 kg products of the participating companies.

These companies are on the PHARMACY TOUR in 2023: acardo, ALIUD PHARMA, Apovid, Bayer, Bionorica, Dermapharm, Dr. Kade, Dr. nurse, dr Willmar Schwabe, Dr. Wolff, EUBOS, Galderma, InfectoPharm, Klosterfrau, L’Oréal, Nimbus Health, No-Q, NUXE, OMNi-BiOTiC, OmniVision, Orthomol, Perrigo, Pierre Fabre, Pohl-Boskamp, ​​Sanofi, Schülke & Mayr, SIDROGA Pharma, Ursapharm , Viatris, Weleda, Wort&Bild Verlag, Wörwag Pharma and Zukunftspak Apotheke.

The next stop of the APOTHEKENTOUR is Munich on May 6th and 7th at the MTC World of Fashion. Stuttgart follows in the Carl Benz Arena on the weekend and on June 3rd and 4th in Hamburg in the shed 52. Unter www.apothekentour.de free tickets for pharmacists, PTA, PKA and pharmaceutical engineers are still available – while stocks last!

With around 70 employees, EL PATO Medien GmbH operates media and other formats for the healthcare industry in Berlin, with a particular focus on the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sectors. The focus is on digital communication and live events.