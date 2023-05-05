The sequel to the popular Otome game “Amnesia: Later x Crowd” reveals the main character information- DoNews Game

The sequel to the popular Otome game “Amnesia: Later x Crowd” has released information on the main characters

[2023年5月5日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that it will cooperate with the Otome game brand “Otomate” under the famous Japanese game company “Idea Factory” in April 2022 to launch the traditional Chinese version of the classic Otome work “Amnesia-” on Nintendo Switch™ Asia , and the traditional Chinese version of the sequel “Amnesia: Later x Crowd” will be released in 2023. Today, the main character information of “Amnesia: Later x Crowd” will be released. Let’s continue the love story with “him” in different parallel worlds and time and space.

HEROINE heroine

CV: None (Need to enter a name‧No default character name)

One day, the heroine suddenly lost all memory of “herself”.

She will try to retrieve her memory by observing “him” who has a close relationship with her.

“Indifferent but dedicated<红心>”

SHIN

CV: Tetsuya Kakihara

He and the heroine were childhood sweethearts, and because his father had committed murder, he was alienated by the people around him, and he developed an indifferent personality that did not match his age. Although he rarely expresses his emotions, once he recognizes the other party as his own, he will open his heart.

“The charm that captivates women<黑桃>”

TWO

CV: Kisho Taniyama

A college student with a special ability can make the opposite sex who looks at him have a “love feeling”.

Originally, he didn’t pursue a serious relationship, but only wanted to indulge in short-term happiness, but now…?

“Calm and reasonable<梅花>”

KENT

CV: Akira Ishida

He often observes everything from a third perspective, and is a graduate student specializing in mathematics.

He is highly interested in phenomena that are difficult to explain theoretically.

The people around him and their own emotions are the objects of his observation.

“Lovely and madly<方块>”

TOMA

CV: Satoshi Hino

He has been acquainted with the heroine and SHIN since childhood, and has always been by the heroine’s side to protect her like an older brother.

Currently a college student.

Although he usually has a kind and gentle personality, sometimes he will take some out-of-the-ordinary actions because he wants to protect the heroine too strongly…

“Full of mystery<鬼牌>”

UKYO

CV: Yuki Miyata

No matter where the heroine goes, a strange young man will appear inexplicably. Sometimes he appeared to remind her to pay attention to her own safety, but at other times, he would suddenly change his temper and intend to do something to hurt her.

In order to facilitate the exchange of information with Otome game lovers, GSE provides a platform for you to easily communicate and share opinions. It has opened an official Instagram/Facebook and Weibo dedicated to women’s games. In the future, it will be on the official pages of GSE Women’s Games Various information will be updated sequentially, so stay tuned for future news. GSE said that if Otome Games can maintain satisfactory sales results, it will actively consider cooperating with Otomate to launch more Chinese versions of its works, and hopes that players can support and pay more attention.