Who was Marcello Spalletti, the dead brother to whom the Napoli coach dedicated the Scudetto

Luciano Spalletti is the oldest manager to win a Scudetto in Italy. The goal of maturity and commitment. After arithmetic certainty comes the time for dedications and is moved on live TV: «To my daughter Matilde, to the family, who are always there to push. To all my friends, to my brother Marcello». And at that point Spalletti, mentioning his brother who disappeared 4 years ago, is moved and leaves the interview station in tears.

Who was Marcello Spalletti

Born on June 15, 1952, Marcello Spalletti passed away at the age of 66 on May 28, 2019, after battling cancer. The Napoli manager at that time led Inter. Marcello was also well known for his commitment to the Polisportiva Avane of which he was a coach, player, adviser, and also an animator of initiatives related to sport, as well as vice president. His “children” from the sports club, as he liked to call them, were also close to him during his funeral which was held at the Vela di Avane. The coffin was then also taken to the sports field where all the boys paid homage to him. He managed ‘La Rimessa’, the estate of about 50 hectares owned by the family near Montaione, a municipality that is part of the Florentine Valdelsa, in the south-western sector of the metropolitan city of Florence. The Spalletti family is originally from Certaldo, but they also lived in Sovigliana di Vinci.

