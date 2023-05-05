State companies, squeeze on salaries. With the Dl Lavoro goodbye bonuses

State-owned companies, the cut to the salaries of top managers: what changes

Il government Melons he also intervened on the rules for state-owned companies, in particular for managers. In the latest version of Work decree – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – a route change drastic on the salaries of the top management of state listed companies. In a panorama that goes from Enel a Eniyes Leonardo a Later up to Enav and Monte dei Paschi, the new rule requires the Ministry of the Economy to “exercise the right to vote” to ensure that the remuneration policies to be applied to new top positions respond to three goalsintended to drastically change the current criteria.

Il Mef will intervene – continues Il Sole 24 Ore – on three key parameters: such as “contain management costs“, “favor the variable components directly linked to company and individual performance rather than fixed ones” and “to exclude or in any case limit the cases and the entity” of the goodwill to be recognized in the event of resignation or end of mandate. In essence, from the point of view of the Ministry of Economy it is a sort of “moralization” of payroll of managers to cancel or at least limit the practices of fees which besides being of course elevated I am armored from disconnected fixed components ai actual results obtained by the company.

