Philips Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3559/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 15212/2022 proposed by Philips Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference of Relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Provinces Autonomous, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Sardinia Autonomous Region, Sicilian Region, Region Umbria, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Marche Region, the Piedmont Region, the Tuscany Region, the Veneto Region, the Fvg Region, and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

