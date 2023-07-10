Home » Tech Diary — July 2023
Technology

Tech Diary — July 2023

by admin

There is nothing to report

Half a year ago, after living with Windows from about 1992 to 2006 and different Macbooks from 2006 to 2022, I bought a Framework laptop and installed Linux on it. Since then I’ve been asked on and off how it worked.

Unfavorable for the technical diary, but favorable for me: There is absolutely nothing to report. The switch just worked.

Only once did I have problems because the customer for a job insisted on getting back a document annotated in a very specific way in Acrobat Reader. Acrobat Reader is no longer available for Linux, and with its online version, the document could not be edited in the desired way. I had to borrow Angela Leinen’s Macbook for a few hours.

If I was in such situations professionally more often, I might have more to report here. But I’m not. Therefore this post is very short.

(Kathrin Passig)

See also  Technology diary — early to mid-March 2023, maybe also...

You may also like

ASUS Launches the ROG Strix Scar 17 (2023):...

Test: GEEKOM AS 6, great Intel NUC alternative...

Unboxing and Review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen...

C++23: The new C++ standard is ready

Scream VI Blu-ray Release: Get a Free Ghostface...

AMD and Bethesda Partner to Optimize Performance and...

Samsung makes fun of iPhone users – and...

Final Fantasy: Iconic Video Game Series Sells Over...

Communication with aliens: “We have to be very...

The Evolution of Apple’s Brand Logo: Which Logo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy