Tech Diary — July 2023

There is nothing to report

Half a year ago, after living with Windows from about 1992 to 2006 and different Macbooks from 2006 to 2022, I bought a Framework laptop and installed Linux on it. Since then I’ve been asked on and off how it worked.

Unfavorable for the technical diary, but favorable for me: There is absolutely nothing to report. The switch just worked.

Only once did I have problems because the customer for a job insisted on getting back a document annotated in a very specific way in Acrobat Reader. Acrobat Reader is no longer available for Linux, and with its online version, the document could not be edited in the desired way. I had to borrow Angela Leinen’s Macbook for a few hours.

If I was in such situations professionally more often, I might have more to report here. But I’m not. Therefore this post is very short.

(Kathrin Passig)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

