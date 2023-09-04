Physical Activity and Proper Nutrition: Key Allies in Preventing Polycystic Ovaries

Physical Activity and Proper Nutrition Crucial in Preventing Polycystic Ovaries, Experts Say

ROME – On September 1st, the international PCOS day was celebrated, bringing together institutions, doctors, and researchers to discuss the latest research findings and the need to review diagnostic criteria for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Egoi, the scientific association, organized the meeting to shed light on the syndrome’s complex health impacts and the importance of effective interventions.

“The polycystic ovary syndrome has significant effects on women’s health at a hormonal, metabolic, and reproductive level,” said Orazio Schillaci, the Minister of Health. “It is essential to provide appropriate information from a young age and raise awareness about how lifestyle choices and early diagnosis can impact the progression of many pathologies. The role of general practitioners and pediatricians is vital, and continued investment in research is necessary.”

PCOS is estimated to affect between 7 and 15% of women of childbearing age in Italy and is considered the leading cause of female infertility. Along with hindering pregnancy and motherhood aspirations, the syndrome manifests itself through irregular or absent periods, acne, weight gain, and issues such as androgenic alopecia and hirsutism, significantly affecting women’s physical and psychological well-being.

Moreover, women with PCOS face an increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic issues over time, posing a challenge to healthcare providers. “Early diagnosis is essential for PCOS patients. The first step is to change their lifestyle, particularly their dietary habits,” emphasized Vittorio Unfer, Egoi member and gynecology professor. “This allows us to intervene early on and mitigate the impact of this genetic predisposition. While PCOS has a genetic basis, it is not a destiny; a late diagnosis puts the patient at risk.”

EGOI, the Experts Group on Inositol in Basic and Clinical Research, is an international association consisting of 45 experts from 14 countries focused on researching inositols and their application in clinical practice. Their mission is to contribute to health protection.

September is dedicated to raising awareness about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and from September 20th to 24th, the Colosseum will be illuminated in teal, the official social color representing PCOS. This initiative aims to draw attention to the millions of women affected by the syndrome.

“The polycystic ovary syndrome has a strong genetic, polygenic basis that predisposes individuals to disruptions in sugar metabolism and male hormone production,” explained Alessandra Graziottin, an obstetrics and gynecology professor. “However, our behavior and lifestyle choices can play a crucial role in altering our genetic destiny.”

In conclusion, physical activity, and proper nutrition are vital allies in preventing and managing PCOS. Through early diagnosis, lifestyle changes, and ongoing research, it is possible to lessen the impact of this syndrome on women’s health and improve their overall well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

