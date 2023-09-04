Home » Mps black jersey on the stock exchange (-3.7%), sales of the Mef are feared – News
Mps black shirt in Piazza Affari on fears that the Treasury could lighten its grip on Siena, of which it holds 64.2% of the capital, by selling shares directly on the market. The stock closed the session down by 3.67% to 2.44 euros, the lowest since mid-July, despite the Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, intervening yesterday on the hypothesis of the privatization of the Monte, assuring that no “dictating the times from no one and least of all from haste”.

