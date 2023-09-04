Starfield: The Loss of Dogs and the Future of Earth’s Animals

“Starfield: No Dogs in the Future?” – Bethesda’s Latest Game Sparks Controversy

For fans of Bethesda’s popular game franchises “The Elder Scrolls” and “Fallout,” the highly anticipated release of “Starfield” promised to combine the beloved gameplay elements of both series. However, one iconic aspect seemed to be missing in the early experience of the game – dogs.

In the previous two major Bethesda titles, players had the option to keep dogs as pets within the virtual worlds, most notably the German shepherd companion named “Dog Meat” from “Fallout 4.” These loyal companions quickly gained popularity among players, becoming an integral part of their adventures.

Unfortunately, “Starfield” seems to deviate from this tradition. Players exploring the vast bases of distant planets during the early experience of the game found no signs of dogs or any other pets. Overseas players discovered a possible explanation through in-game items, suggesting that dogs, including Labrador Retrievers, have gone extinct in the game’s universe.

According to a tweet by the popular Twitter account “Can You Pet the Dog?”, pets, as featured in the game’s concept art, are absent from the full version of “Starfield.” Furthermore, an item description for a food item called “Chocolate Labrador” implies that Labradors, resembling extinct beings, may have vanished from the game’s universe.

Set in the distant future of 2330, “Starfield” portrays Earth as a dead planet devoid of resources, oceans, green areas, and atmosphere protection. The desolate wastelands and barren deserts of the planet hint at a world affected by mass extinction, potentially explaining the absence of animals, including dogs, in the game.

While it remains unclear whether players will eventually have the chance to own a dog in “Starfield,” the hazardous conditions of space travel and the various ecological dangers on different planets make it unlikely for interstellar journeys to accommodate canine companions.

The absence of dogs in “Starfield” may disappoint fans who have enjoyed interacting with these animal companions in previous Bethesda titles. It also raises questions about the future of AI-controlled companions in the studio’s games. However, the modding community could potentially fulfill players’ wishes and provide them with the opportunity to experience canine companionship in the game.

“Starfield” is set to release on November 11, 2023, and players can look forward to exploring Bethesda’s expansive universe, even if it means doing so without a loyal four-legged friend by their side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

