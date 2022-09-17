They explained them in an open letter sent to all political forces by their scientific society, Simfer, in which it is emphasized that the physiatrist, or physician specializing in physical and rehabilitative medicine, together with many other professionals in the sector, is a resource indispensable in responding to these needs, thanks to its clinical skills in the care of people with acute and chronic disabling diseases, and organizational skills in favoring the coordination and continuity of care paths. THE LETTER.

16 SET – Restoration and strengthening of rehabilitation assistance in all sectors after the pandemic, attention to rehabilitation in the reform process of territorial assistance, quantitative and qualitative adjustment of hospital rehabilitation: these are some points on which the Italian Society of Rehabilitation Medicine (Simfer) draws the attention of all the political forces involved in the electoral consultation on 25 September and proposes a handbook of proposals that can be implemented immediately illustrated in an open letter.

Simfer draws the attention of parties to a sector that WHO declares crucial for the health care of the 21st century in all countries of the world.

This is after the impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the sector was particularly devastating: our country, underlines Simfer, has suffered from drastic reductions in beds dedicated to rehabilitation, and to even greater difficulties in accessing outpatient and home rehabilitation care, which have led to the persistence and aggravation of conditions of disability that could have been effectively treated. Added to this are the new needs due to the disabling consequences of SarsCov2 infection.

In Italy, according to Istat, people with disabilities are 3.1 million, 5.2% of the population. The demand for rehabilitation services is high, both for people with permanent disabilities and for those with temporary limitations.

Simfer stresses that the physiatrist, or physician specialized in physical and rehabilitative medicine, together with many other professionals in the sector, is an indispensable resource in responding to these needs, thanks to his clinical skills in the care of people with acute and chronic disabling diseases. , and the organizational ones in favoring the coordination and continuity of the processes of taking charge.

Simfer calls for these aspects to be duly taken into account in the use of PNRR resources earmarked for the health sector, and in particular urges the commitment of political forces on the following points

Simfer, which brings together Italian doctors specializing in Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine, believes that anyone who proposes himself for government responsibility cannot overlook the fundamental role played by rehabilitation assistance in protecting the health and well-being of the population, and must take it into due account in its own programs and in its concrete action.

