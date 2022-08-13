Piero Angela died at the age of 93: what disease did he have? What happened to the beloved science writer? Let’s find out together.

Gossip

Piero Angela died. The announcement was made by his son Alberto Angela, who wrote on Facebook: “Have a good trip dad“. Piero Angela – science popularizer, presenter, essayist, writer and journalist – had 93 years old. The man was active until the end: “My body is like a car: the engine may have 80,000 kilometers, but the driver is only 45 years old».

Read also: Piero Angela degree: how many degrees does he have? What did you study? What did he graduate in, educational qualifications, what high school he did, how many languages ​​he speaks

Piero Angela died

Farewell to Piero Angela: the beloved science popularizer died at the age of 93.

Piero Angela illness, all about his health: the accident

The journalist, who would have turned 94 in December 2022, in a recent interview with journalists from de The messenger, he had revealed that he suffered from a very common alteration of the musculoskeletal system. There disease to which it refers is, in fact, the discopathiaas Angela himself reveals to us with his words:

I’m with one foot in the pit and one on the bar of soap. When I’m on my feet I’m over 90, I suffer from disc disease. But when I’m sitting I’m 45.

Despite everything, Piero Angela, however, stressed that he has not changed his habits, since he continues to do the exact same things a few years ago.

L’ictus

The well-known science communicator, in November 2019, he was hospitalized, al Sant’Andrea of ​​Rome. For him the worst was fearedbut, fortunately, it was a domestic accident which could have had even more serious consequences. A few months earlier, however, Piero Angela had returned in prime time for the 25 years old of its historic television broadcast SuperQuark, receiving numerous feedback positive and a very high percentage of share.

Follow us on Instagram by clicking WHO!