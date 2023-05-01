Pierpaolo Pretelli in the cast of a beloved TV program? The indiscretion

Pierpaolo Pretendfinalist of the fifth edition of Big Brother VIPwould be on the shortlist for the cast of a beloved show.

The former Velino of Strip the Newsthanks to the visibility obtained by participating in the reality of Canale 5, has become a well-known face on the small screen. The program hosted by Alfonso Signorinias well as giving them the love of Giulia Salemialso marked the beginning of his career in television.

Not only at Mediaset, where he recently took part in an episode of Back to Schoolpresenting the new edition a very true together with the presenter Federica Panicucci. You also led, together with the former gieffina Sun risesthe format Gf Vip Party on the occasion of the seventh edition of the show recently finished. But also, and above all, it is increasingly present in the programs of the flagship network.

Pierpaolo has collected, in fact, several appearances a Sunday In Of Mara Venierthanks to the success in the 2021 edition of Such and Which Show. In the music program hosted by Charles Contialthough ranked tenth, lo showman he was appreciated by the public thanks to his impersonations. For this reason, he also took part in the 2022 edition of the tournament of champions Such and Which Showas well as the Christmas special Christmas and Which.

Now, for the former suitor of Men and womenthe doors of the eighteenth edition of Dancing with the Starsthe Rai Uno show hosted by Milly Carlucci. Listening champion program which saw, in the seventeenth edition, the triumph of Luisella Costamagna.

To reveal the indiscretion, the influencer Deianeira Marzanowhich he thus reported on his profile Instagram:

It is rumored Pretend a Dancing with the Stars.

It is, for now, a simple one rumor, nothing for sure. To have confirmation, it will be necessary to wait for the official communication from the editorial staff of the show.