Sloths Five Episode 598 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

This week with:
– WhatsApp finally on several smartphones at the same time
– Microsoft no longer builds its own Microsoft accessories
– Amazon discontinues Halo
– Federal Network Agency starts fine proceedings against 1&1
– ChatGPT is back in Italy
– New Epic vs Apple verdict in the US
– Star Trek The Roddenberry Archive
– Star Wars Jedi Survivor
– Vampire Survivors series and new Hunger Games prequel trailer
Entertainment of the week: LOL season 4
– Altes R2-D2 Star Wars Qwertee

The Roddenberry Archive: https://roddenberry.x.io/2370-uss-enterprise-ncc-1701-d/

LOL Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video: https://amzn.to/3LGohZX *

