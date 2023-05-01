Sloths Five Episode 598 – Nerd News – Tech Sloth

This week with:

– WhatsApp finally on several smartphones at the same time

– Microsoft no longer builds its own Microsoft accessories

– Amazon discontinues Halo

– Federal Network Agency starts fine proceedings against 1&1

– ChatGPT is back in Italy

– New Epic vs Apple verdict in the US

– Star Trek The Roddenberry Archive

– Star Wars Jedi Survivor

– Vampire Survivors series and new Hunger Games prequel trailer

– Entertainment of the week: LOL season 4

– Altes R2-D2 Star Wars Qwertee

The Roddenberry Archive: https://roddenberry.x.io/2370-uss-enterprise-ncc-1701-d/

LOL Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video: https://amzn.to/3LGohZX *

