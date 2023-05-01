D1 Lonato / D-24: Fiaboè Séna finally on the bench of As Togo port

On behalf of the 24th day of the D1-LONATO, As Togo receives this Sunday at the Ablogamé Espoir stadium in Zio. And according to our information, it is Fiaboè Séna who will be on the dockers’ bench as head coach.

Since his irregular departure from Gbohloe-su, Fiaboè will finally lead a match as head coach. Indeed according to information that reached us this Saturday evening, it is the former coach of As OTR who will be the main coach of As Togo Port against Espoir de Zio. If this information is confirmed, we wonder if he paid Gbohloe-su the fine imposed on him by the Togolese football federation or this case was settled amicably. We will come back to you in the days to come with answers to this question.