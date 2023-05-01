Expulsion of ash from Ruiz this morning reached 600 m

The intense activity inside the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues, with high energy inside, expulsion of water vapor, sulfur dioxide and ash that at 7:38 this morning reached a height of 600 meters, measured from the top of the volcano, presenting a dispersion direction towards the west-northwest.

This was reported by the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) in this Sunday’s report, which highlights that the monitoring carried out on Sunday shows that seismic activity related to the movement of fluids within the volcanic conduits continues to predominate, which maintains, in In general, a similar behavior in terms of the number of earthquakes and seismic energy compared to the previous day (April 29).

It adds that the fracturing of rock inside the volcano had a similar behavior to those registered in recent weeks, although there was a slight increase in the seismic energy released, compared to Saturday. Said seismicity was located around the Arenas crater, within a radius of less than 4.0 km, measured from there. The maximum magnitude registered yesterday was 2.0 corresponding to the earthquake at 03:06 am located 0.7 km northeast of the Arenas crater, 3.0 km deep, which was timely reported in the extraordinary bulletin from yesterday.

In relation to the maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed, yesterday it reached 1600 m and presented a dispersion direction mainly towards the northwest and southwest of the east.

From the satellite monitoring platforms, it was also evidenced that thermal anomalies continue at the bottom of the crater, as well as the degassing of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere and the release of water vapor from the volcano.

As we reported on this website on Sunday morning, the volcano’s activity is still very unstable, with all its indicators rising, which does not mean that the alert level will drop and, on the contrary, there is a risk of an eruption in days or weeks, as highlighted by the GSC.

That unit, attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, once again reminded the community around the gigantic Nevado del Ruiz volcano to remain calm, follow all the instructions of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and authorities local authorities, and be attentive to the information provided on the evolution of the situation.