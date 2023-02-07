Tarquinia – Saturday 11 February at 5.30 pm in the Sala Sacchetti della Stas

Tarquinia – Nutrition and eating disorders and the synergy between psychologist and nutritionist will be at the center of the third appointment of “Pills of Psychology”, Saturday 11 February, at 5 pm, in the Sala Sacchetti.

Talking about it were the family psychotherapist Claudia Rossetti, promoter of the meetings, and the biologist-nutritionist Domizia Brandi. Nutrition and eating disorders are determined by various causes which can be of a biological, psychological or social nature, in turn linked by triggering factors such as particular stressful situations.

“In this complex area, where social networks often play an important role, especially for young people – underlines Dr. Rossetti –, early diagnosis and multidisciplinary treatment becomes very important to start a path of appropriate care. In this context, the collaboration between psychologist and nutritionist is crucial. With Dr. Brandi, we will try to investigate these issues as much as possible and to raise people’s awareness of a much more widespread problem, unfortunately, than one might believe“.

Organized in collaboration with the PerformA association, the series of meetings “Pills of psychology” has the economic contribution of the municipality of Tarquinia and the patronage of the Tarquinian Society of Art and History (Stas).

February 7, 2023