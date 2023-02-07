Through a video tribute, the vallenato singer Rafael Santos announced that on February 10 he will be reunited with his brother Martín Elías. It is worth mentioning that he died in 2017 due to a car accident.

“Only 4 days left! So that together we can live an unforgettable moment with my brother, the great Martin Elias, this Friday, February 10, 2023.“, wrote.

In the published video you can see ‘Tín’, as they called Martín affectionately, singing and inviting his brother to get on stage to perform songs with him in different presentations.

In this sense, Rafael Santo published that this Friday he will release his most recent musical production called ‘I’m still’, along with his accordion player Jimmy Zambrano. The album will be made up of 12 songs, one of them dedicated to ‘El earthquake’, Martín.

1- Pa Martin – Rafael Santos

2- Margarita – Diomedes diaz

3- The true love – Sergio Luis Rodriguez

4- My disappointment – Marciano Maríinez.

5- Wifi – Isaac Calvo.

6- From oblivion – Tico Mercado.

7- The protagonist – Martín Calderón.

8- 50/50 – Chiche Maestre.

9- Sacred promise – Rafael Santos.

10- What is the pod – Milciades Cantillo.

11- Partying with Diomedes and Rafael saints “carnival mosaic”

12- Beautiful December – Rafael Santos.

These songs will be available from Friday, February 10 on all digital platforms.