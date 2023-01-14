I legumes provide a good amount of fiber, a compound that the body is unable to assimilate. The intestinal microbiota bacteria digest it for us, with a fermentation process: it is precisely this process that causes the production of intestinal gas. However, the sensation of intestinal bloating is entirely subjective. If you don’t usually eat a lot of fiber during the day, then legumes can be more annoying. Even those who suffer from irritable bowel can experience bloating. Those compounds that can cause some discomfort are actually those that have many beneficial effects on the body. It is therefore important to include these foods in your diet, using some tricks to feel less bloating, for example eating them a little at a time and not in excessive quantities or taking only the decorticated legumes i.e. without peel. If you use dry ones, it is important to leave them to soak for longer than indicated, changing the water and adding a few bay leaves.