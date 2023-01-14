Original title: The UN Security Council holds an interim meeting on the situation in Ukraine, and China expresses its position

On January 13, local time, the UN Security Council held an interim meeting on the situation in Ukraine. The Chinese representative stated that all parties to the conflict should be urged to talk and should not add fuel to the fire.

Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations Nebenzia accused Western countries of hypocrisy, and said that Ukraine has cut off the path of peace talks by passing legislation to prohibit peace talks with the Russian president, but still proposed a peace plan.

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Japarova called on all countries to support Ukraine’s peace plan.

Zhang Jun, China‘s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that helping Ukraine and Europe to restore peace and stability is the bounden duty of the international community, especially the Security Council. He said that the development of the Ukraine crisis so far is the result of the long-term accumulation and continuous evolution of deep-seated contradictions in Europe. Only when the parties concerned overcome their differences and sit at the negotiating table can they find a fundamental solution to cease fire and war and rebuild the European security architecture.

Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations: The international community, especially countries with important influence on the current situation, should encourage dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to help open the door to a political solution to the crisis. Whether it is escalating sanctions or sending weapons, it will make the situation more difficult to turn around, and may even stimulate larger-scale confrontation, exacerbating the expansion and prolongation of conflicts. We must do our best to avoid this from happening.

Zhang Jun also said that he will do his best to alleviate the humanitarian crisis, and welcomes the 36-hour ceasefire proposed by Russia, and hopes that there will be more similar ceasefire proposals in the future, so as to accumulate conditions for the realization of a comprehensive ceasefire. China supports the International Atomic Energy Agency in continuing to communicate with Russia and Ukraine on the safety and security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, so as to reach a mutually acceptable and meaningful arrangement at an early date, and welcomes the continued implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports to curb the spillover of the crisis influences.

CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi: This meeting of the Security Council did not discuss specific matters related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Judging from this meeting, the attitudes of the members of the Security Council are still clearly divided into three types, namely Russia, Western countries that support Ukraine, and Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and other countries that promote peace talks. Under such circumstances, it is still difficult for the Security Council to find the greatest common ground and effectively promote the cooling of the situation.

(CCTV reporter Xu Dezhi)