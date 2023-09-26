Pirola variant arrives in Italy, how dangerous is it? The symptoms to recognize it, its contagiousness and the differences with Eris

The Pirola variant, the BA.2.86 mutation of Sars-CoV-2, has arrived in Italy. It was isolated in Brescia by the team of Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv), who announced it to beraking latest news Salute. «We have carried out what appears to be the first isolation of BA.2.86 in our country», explains the specialist, full professor of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology at the University of Brescia, director of the Microbiology Laboratory of the Asst Spedali Civili. Pirola’s isolation, Caruso specifies, occurred from the sample of «a fragile patient brought to our attention. Sequencing is underway.”

