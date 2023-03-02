Pesaro, 2 March 2023 – “I read the mishap happened to Maria Roberta Morsowhose setter was attacked by a pittbull in the big area, an accident in which her husband was also injured. I found many similarities with an episode that unfortunately happened to me too, last July”. Simone Simoncelli, who recounts: “Last summer, around 10.30 pm, I was walking with my dog, a female dachshund. I was in viale Trento, near via Raffaello Sanzio, and I was crossing the pedestrian crossing”.

And here there is already the first analogy, because a few days ago Maria Roberta Morso was also at via Raffaello Sanzio, but in viale della Vittoria, the parallel one. “My little dog – continues Simoncelli -, who weighs 9 kilos in total and is 13 years old, he was on a leash. However, the dog that at a certain point I see out of the corner of my eye pounced on us was not. He takes a run from a distance of one hundred meters and points towards my dog, who fortunately I can pick up and save”. The owner of the other dog arrives: he says that “he got away”. “While we are there, the pit bull attacks again, wounding my dog ​​on the muzzle and me – who was trying to defend him – on the leg. I had my work cut out between treatment and physiotherapy to get me back on my feet.”

They meet soon after to the vet, where the dachshund had been taken to assess his injuries. “He and a girl tell me they would only pay for that visit.” A misadventure in fact very similar to the one told by Maria Roberta Morso just a few days ago. With the difference that then, to cool the molosser’s aggressiveness, a passerby had intervened armed with iced tea, poured entirely on the dog’s head. “In fact – concludes Simoncelli – when these dogs decide to attack their own kind, there is very little that can be done to make them give up”. That’s why they should only be managed by those who are able to do so.