Several times have you had diet experience that didn’t work? There are reasons to know behind this. Let’s see them together, so as to achieve better results already for the next applications.

I know the diet does not work, this also depends on certain errors, which must be identified in advance. Diets often don’t work simply because non I am customizedi.e. they are not for us.

Other times there are other errors, as well as not considering specifications needs. To ensure that the diet followed can produce its effects, there are practical tips that can be followed, and which we will now pass on to review.

What to do if the diet doesn’t work

Although it may seem counterintuitive, don’t make the mistake of eat too little. A self-respecting diet will maintain 4 meals a day, including breakfast, snack, lunch, dinner. Which is designed to activate the metabolism, sending it the signals necessary for dispose i grassi assimilated. Of course, all this will not be enough since each meal must include a certain amount of protein, fiber, carbohydrates and so on.

To keep nutritional values ​​under control, and do it in relation to your body and your needs, specialist consultation will be the best choice you can make. Another mistake to not make physical exercise that is contextual to the diet. If the diet guarantees the supply of all the necessary nutrients, obviously excluding the superfluous, physical exercise will favor theelimination of fat and toxins, as well as toning.

So let’s say that diet and exercise are complementary to each other. A mistake is to get too carried away and obsess over the results. In such a situation, dieters will often monitor their own weight at the weight scale, at least once a day or even more. It is something that will not facilitate because it will easily demotivate expecting results point blank and from day to day.

That being the case, we will therefore tend to leave the diet. Finally, one can make the mistake of not relating diet to balanced and regular sleep. Sleep also proves to be restorative and allows you to burn the calorie as it should. Regular sleep will be responsible for the supply of optimal levels of ghrelin and leptin, substances that make us feel respectively the sense of hunger is that of satiety.

Not, too little sleep it will make us feel a higher hunger than the norm and than we would normally need. In reverse, too much sleep it makes us feel less hungry and this is not good for the balance to be achieved with the diet. Speaking of rest then, better to avoid the consumption of alcohol in the evening hours before bedtime.