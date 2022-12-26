The website ResetEra recently reported that Microsoft is considering launching a cheap version supported by advertising fees for the subscription-based game service Xbox Game Pass, and collecting opinions from players. The report mentioned that Microsoft sent an email containing a questionnaire to some players, which mentioned that it was exploring the launch of a new fee level.

It is reported that Microsoft plans to launch an ad-supported version of Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s own games will not be available at the same time when they are released, but will be delayed for 6 months before they can be played. Players can find all the items in the Xbox Game Pass game library, but there will be ads that are forced to play before loading the game.

At present, the cheapest Xbox Game Pass plan should be launched in Ireland at the end of August this year. It can be shared by up to 5 players and is applicable to friends and family subscription plans for both Xbox consoles and PCs. The monthly cost is only 21.99 euros. The average friend and family sharing plan is only 4.4 euros per person, and it is estimated that if Microsoft launches an ad-supported version of Xbox Game Pass, the monthly fee should be even cheaper.

Source of information and pictures: nme

