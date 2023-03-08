In recent years, the world of work has undergone profound transformations, which have seen the progressive emergence of hybrid organizational models, in which the activity carried out in the office is accompanied by remote work. The large-scale use of smart working during the pandemic period has provided encouraging indications and highlighted advantages, especially in terms of saving time and money, both for employees and for companies, in some circumstances even capable of resizing spaces used for office.

Greater flexibility and autonomy have often led to increased productivity and enabled a better work-life balance, as well as a reduction in the environmental impact caused by daily commutes. Developing hybrid forms of business in the best possible way, therefore, becomes fundamental and represents an authentic added value for companies and professionals, who need adequate technological devices and accessories.





Concrete help to manage your work in a productive and safe way comes from Acer products, a company specialized in the design and development of computers, monitors and accessories, characterized by the most recent technologies capable of satisfying the needs of the business world and the public administration.

The devices made by the group combine the propensity for innovation with the search for efficiency and productivity, always maintaining a high attention to sustainability, in line with the ethical principles that permeate the company. Acer products perfectly meet professional needs thanks to high performance, robustness, advanced connectivity and manageability in maintenance. Great importance is also given to security and data protection, through features and functions that guarantee device protection.





Particular attention of the company to the business world is paid to dedicated marketing programs: Acer Reliability Promise allows full reimbursement in the event of failure of eligible products purchased by January 2024; Acer Green Rewards is a trade-in program that invites customers of large and medium-sized enterprises to commit themselves to the ecological transition by converting or recycling obsolete devices and consequently purchasing new models with high environmental efficiency. On the financial side, to allow for the renewal of technological equipment on a regular basis, Acer has also activated a dedicated program, Smart Financing, which allows for interest-free financing of investments and allows companies to replace their fleet more frequently.





As a demonstration of the concrete commitment to ensure a positive experience for customers, Acer ensures an excellent level of user service with high standards of pre and post-sales support thanks to the offer – unique on the Italian market – of a service center directly in the company and to the expertise of specialized technicians, who carry out the repairs with the best tools on the market and constantly update users on the status of the intervention.