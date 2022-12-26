Renewed on company contract with Tognana industries and furnaceshistoric brick company in Treviso: i employee awards they can get to 1,790 euros gross.

In the breach for 202 years and always in Sant’Antonino, the historic Treviso company has defined the parameters of the bonuses in recent days, in the presence of the internal RSU and the provincial secretariats of Fillea Cgil and Feneal Uil.

There are three areas for measuring the performance bonus: yield, i.e. the number of trolleys of tiles produced in the average time, quality, i.e. the percentage of waste on the total product, and overall profitability of the company. Upon reaching the maximum level in the three parameters, the disbursement could reach 1,790 euros.

«The agreement was reached in a short time», explains the company, «thanks to the positive relationship between the parties which has now been consolidated for years. It offers collaborators and the local community a sharing messageinterweaving the company’s growth objectives and human capital valorisation».

The Rsu Cgil-Uil commented: “The achievement of this agreement, which consolidates good industrial relations, represents aopportunity to enhance work and professionalism».

«Furthermore – continue the company union representatives – valuable economic support is guaranteed to families in an inflationary phase which is eroding the purchasing power of wages. We trust that we will continue, even in the future, to foresee a corporate integrationextending the contract to other protections”.