Home News Tognana, new contract: bonus up to 1,790 euros
News

Tognana, new contract: bonus up to 1,790 euros

by admin
Tognana, new contract: bonus up to 1,790 euros

Renewed on company contract with Tognana industries and furnaceshistoric brick company in Treviso: i employee awards they can get to 1,790 euros gross.

In the breach for 202 years and always in Sant’Antonino, the historic Treviso company has defined the parameters of the bonuses in recent days, in the presence of the internal RSU and the provincial secretariats of Fillea Cgil and Feneal Uil.

There are three areas for measuring the performance bonus: yield, i.e. the number of trolleys of tiles produced in the average time, quality, i.e. the percentage of waste on the total product, and overall profitability of the company. Upon reaching the maximum level in the three parameters, the disbursement could reach 1,790 euros.

«The agreement was reached in a short time», explains the company, «thanks to the positive relationship between the parties which has now been consolidated for years. It offers collaborators and the local community a sharing messageinterweaving the company’s growth objectives and human capital valorisation».

The Rsu Cgil-Uil commented: “The achievement of this agreement, which consolidates good industrial relations, represents aopportunity to enhance work and professionalism».

«Furthermore – continue the company union representatives – valuable economic support is guaranteed to families in an inflationary phase which is eroding the purchasing power of wages. We trust that we will continue, even in the future, to foresee a corporate integrationextending the contract to other protections”.

See also  Ukraine: Gb, total withdrawal of Russian forces from the north

You may also like

Molotov cocktail in Rebibbia in the parking lot...

Tang Weiguo, the founder of Shanghai Kehua Biology,...

Austria, died at 12: she ended up against...

The Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters held...

Thefts in Losego and Quantin, jewels and bags...

Party Committee of the Department: Conscientiously implement the...

Piedmont, 807 thousand euros for a mountain of...

Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival brings many...

Park Hotel Villa Fiorita in Monastier: the dismissal...

Genoa, via Posalunga landslide, today protected entrances for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy