who enters and who leaves Rai-breaking latest news

ROME – The aftermath Carlo Fuortes, whatever the structure that will be determined in Rai, it will not be a walk in the park. Even just the idea that Rai can survive without the license feeas Lega leader Matteo Salvini has long been preaching, would make any candidate for succession shake the wrists.

Meanwhile, there are the ritual procedures to follow. The resignations delivered to the shareholder, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, must be presented to the chairman of the board of directors Marinella Soldi without necessarily being communicated to the remaining directors in a special meeting. It will be the Ministry of the Economy, in agreement with the government, that will have to reinstate the board of directors, indicating a new name that will pass to the Council of Ministers. Then after a shareholders’ meeting, the board will ratify the new CEO. The latter will eventually choose the new general manager. The rest of the board of directors will instead survive Fuortes, because this was decided in the Cecellian subdivision of checks and balances which even the Meloni government has not shied away from.

The names of the managers

These are the stages. As for the names, there shouldn’t be any surprises: ad will be Roberto Sergiocurrent director of Radio Rai, while dg should be Gianpaolo Rossi, communication expert, former Rai manager and former board member. Precisely this precedent would have prevented Rossi from immediately aiming for the main seat. Instead, having to wait for a round, Rossi would only arrive at the role of CEO upon expiry of this board, being invested with the management of the next three years. A relay race that is easy to describe but it will not be taken for granted that it will take place as it is. Sergio is a very strong internal manager and he will not be overshadowed by the charismatic Rossi. Nor should it be forgotten that Marinella Soldi she remains president and she is also a respectable television manager, who was able to demonstrate little in Fuortes’ two-year period.

The directions of the news

The triarchy will immediately be put to the test by the round of appointments that is looming and which involves the genre directorates, who are the ones who must define the autumn schedules as soon as possible (and therefore the management of the next programmes) and the directorates of the newspapers journalistic. The next structures have been the subject of political negotiations for weeks and the complete picture does not yet exist. What is certain is that the League aspires to strong compensations for the arrival at the top of the company of men trusted by Giorgia Meloni. Is that Forza Italia is no different, given that he has already fielded the best in terms of negotiations: Gianni Letta. As for the opposition, the Democratic Party has to deal with the M5S with which it will have to share the seats reserved for the minority. The pact that the grillini seemed to have made with Meloni at a certain point, and which would have included a marginalization of the Democratic Party and some compensations, such as the accommodation of the former director of Tg1 Giuseppe Carboni, could be revised. But on the upside. This is how Giuseppe Conte would think, who withdrew his support for Fuortes with the right timing to bring him down: last Sunday live on Lucia Annunziata’s program.

At the helm of the flagship magazine, despite the strong opposition of Usigrai, the arrival from outside of Gian Marco Chiocciwanted by Meloni. Monica Maggioni she seems destined to lead the Editorial Coordination and lead a political programme.

In this case, Tg2 will not be able to remain under the guidance of another Melonian, Nicola Rao, who could succeed Antonio Di Bella on Insights, the realm of political talk shows, or go to the Radio. In this way Antonio Preziosi could arrive on Tg2, at Forza Italia altitude, leaving Rai Parliament, perhaps to Carboni. The League will not give up the direction of the regional newspapers as well as the radio, just as Rai News could remain at FdI.

Mario Orfeo would be stable on Tg3.

The conductors, from Fazio to Annalisa Bruchi

As for the Directorate of Entertainment, Stefano Coletta should leave it at Marcello Ciannamea, in League share. While the Melonian would land at the Day Time Angelo Mellone.

From Fabio Fazio and its transmission will be discussed in the next board of directors, but from the conductor’s words, last Sunday live, there was an air of profound detachment. A landing on Nine would be looming for him.

Ad Agorà, always Rai3, should instead arrive from Tg2 Manuela Morenowhile the Salvini would return to Uno Mattina Robert Poletti.

Untouchables seem the locations of Bianca Berlinguer and Lucia AnnunziataWhile Marco Damilano already yesterday it suffered the shelling of Maurizio Gasparri, together with Fabio Fazio.

Among the conductors who seem to be on their way to new positions of importance there are Laura Tecce, Monica Setta, Annalisa Bruchi, Pino Insegno, Nunzia De Girolamowith some surprise additions from the outside: we are talking about Nicholas Porro.